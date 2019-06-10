NDS bust a network of ISIS terrorists in Kabul city

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The NDS Special busted a network of ISIS terrorists during an operation in Kabul city.

The National Directorate of Security in a statement said the NDS Special Forces arrested six ISIS terrorists during the operation.

The statement further added that the detained terrorists were conducting destructive activities including assassinations, kidnappings, arms and explosives smuggling and transportation of ISIS fighters and their families to Nangarhar.

The National Directorate of Security also added that the NDS Special Forces confiscated some weapons during the operation.

The detained individuals have been identified as Subhan Ahmad son of Khan Jan, Hamdullah son of Ghulam Haidar, Mohammad Younus son of Mohammad Gul, Mohammad Younus son of Haji Babark and Abdul Rashid son of Abdul Aziz.

They were operating under the command of Din Mohammad alias Nawid who is one of the commanders of ISIS terror group operating in urban areas, NDS added. (Khaama Press)