11 Taliban killed, wounded in clash with security forces in Farah

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A clash broke out between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants in western Farah province of Afghanistan late on Saturdya night.

The 207th Zafar Corps said Sunday that the clash took place in Ziarat-e-Aab Garam Village in Anar Dara district.

The security forces killed 6 Taliban militants and wounded 5 others during the clash, the 207th Zafar Corps added.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the clash so far.

This comes as the security situation in some districts of Farah province has deteriorated during the recent months.

Taliban militants are active in some restive areas of the province and often conduct terrorist related activities.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the anti-government armed groups in this province.

The U.S. forces also conduct regular airstrikes in restive parts of the country to suppress Taliban and other anti-government militants. (Khaama Press)