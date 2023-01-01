Nepra okays 46-paisa increase in electricity tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Bad news for power consumers as the National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority on Wednesday allowed a 46 paisa hike in the electricity price.

The approval was given under the head of quarterly adjustment charges for the months October-December 2022.

The 46 paisa/unit increase in power rate will incur an additional burden of Rs15.45 billion on the consumers.

These additional charges will be taken from the electricity consumers from April-June.

The Nepra has sent its decision to the federal government which will issue notification in this regard.