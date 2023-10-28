Nervy finish in Dharamsala as Australia beat New Zealand by five runs

Monitoring Desk

DHARAMSALA: Fiery knocks by Rachin Ravindra and Jimmy Neesham went in vein as Australian defeated New Zealand by five runs in the World Cup thriller at Dharamsala stadium on Saturday.

Devon Conway and Will Young provided the perfect start to the Black Caps in a steep chase. They smashed multiple boundaries to help New Zealand reach 50 in merely 5.1 overs.

However, Australia soon got the first breakthrough, when Conway was sent to packing by Josh Hazlewood, who also removed Young in the first Power Play after a sharp catch by Starc.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then took control for the Kiwis and kept the chase on track. Mitchell played aggressively and made another good score as he smashed 54 that included six fours and a six.

His brisk knock came to an end when he was dismissed by Adam Zampa. Ravindra smashed 116 off 89 and his departure served a major blow to the Black Caps.

Jimmy Neesham from the tail order attempted to maintain the momentum as he narrowed the chase with his 58-run knock, rekindling hopes for New Zealand’s win. However, his attempt for a extra run caused his run out, turning things in favour of Aussies.

Earlier, a resurgent Australia have posted 389-run mammoth target for New Zealand in the 27th match. New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

David Warner smashed 81 of 65 deliveries with 5 fours and 6 towering sixes and Travis Head scored his century in 67 balls with 10 thundering fours and 7 sixes.

Earlier Coverage

Familiar foes Australia and New Zealand meet with both teams riding high in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 standings and starting to eye a spot in the semi-finals.

But neither team has yet locked in a top-four finish after Australia made a slow start to the tournament with two crushing losses, while New Zealand were gradually overrun by India in their most recent match.

Australia have since rediscovered something resembling their top form with some devastating batting against less-fancied opponents and a win here could see the five-time champions climb above their Trans Tasman rivals.

New Zealand will want to bounce back quickly from their loss to India as they look to secure a top-four spot even before their captain Kane Williamson returns from injury.

The Black Caps’ have been able to turn to emerging gun Rachin Ravindra, while Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are also proving reliable contributors of runs.

An intriguing side battle will see a pair of spinners in Adam Zampa (13 wickets) and Mitch Santner (12) on opposite sides and among the leading wicket-takers so far at the tournament.

Zampa has taken four scalps in each of Australia’s three consecutive victories, while Santner has been almost as damaging in familiar conditions, and both are likely to be pivotal to their team’s chances in this encounter.

The Australia dynamo lit up the Cricket World Cup with an incredible innings against Netherlands that smashed the record for the fastest-ever century at the event.

Maxwell clubbed a ton off only 40 balls to set a new benchmark while sending a warning shot across the tournament of his ability to turn a match on its head in the space of a few overs.

New Zealand will have plans to contain the heavy-hitting right-hander but little can stop Maxwell when he is in full flight.

Before his heroics against Netherlands, Maxwell had arguably been even more impactful for Australia with his off-spin that will likely be useful again in the New Zealand middle overs.

Squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.