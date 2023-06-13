Netherlands, West Indies register thumping victories in CWC Qualifier

HARARE (Agencies): All-round Netherlands thrashed the USA by five wickets before Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran’s centuries propelled West Indies to a dominating victory over spirited Nepal in the CWC Qualifier on Thursday.

In the ninth match of the CWC Qualifier, the tournament favourites and former champions blew Nepal with a massive 101-run margin at the back of sensational centuries by Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran.

Put into bat first, West Indies piled up a massive 339/7 despite a horrible start.

The former champions were three down for just 55 runs in the 16th over until Hope and Pooran did astounding recovery.

The pair put on a mammoth 216-run partnership for the fourth wicket and both scored centuries.

Nicholas Pooran was the core aggressor of the stand as he scored brisk 115 runs off just 94 deliveries, smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes before perishing in the 44th over.

Following his departure, Skipper Hope put on brief partnerships with Rovman Powell (29) and Jason Holder (16*) before finally perishing in the final over.

Shai Hope top-scored for the West Indies with a 129-ball 132, laced up with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Set to chase a mammoth 340, Nepal batting lineup struggled against West Indian bowling attack and bundled out for a mere 238 in the final over.

Aasif Sheikh was the pick of the batters for Nepal with a gutsy 93-ball 63.

Besides him, Gulshan Jha (42) and skipper Rohit Paudel (30) were the other significant contributors.

Jason Holder led the bowling attack for the West Indies with 3/34, followed by two each from Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein.

Meanwhile, in the 10th fixture of the CWC Qualifier, Netherlands registered a resounding five-wicket victory over the USA.

After putting USA into bat first, the Dutch bowlers showcased some tight bowling display to restrict USA to a modest 211/8 in 50 overs despite Shayan Jahangir’s 71.

Jahangir struck five boundaries and two sixes on his way to an 86-ball 71 and top scored for the USA, who had an overall dismal show with the bat.

Jessy Singh (38) and Gajanand Singh (33) were the other notable run-getters for the USA.

Set to chase 212, Netherlands comfortably accumulated 214 runs for the loss of five wickets and 40 balls to spare.

Skipper Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru spearheaded the run-chase with brilliant half-centuries after valuable contributions from their top order.

Edwards top-scored for his side with a brisk 60-ball 67 which featured six boundaries.