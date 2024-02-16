New Emergency Healthcare to be established for women in Herat

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently announced that it is establishing separate emergency sections for pregnant women in Herat, western Afghanistan.

The organization said on Friday, February 16th, on its social media platform X, that it is creating a separate emergency healthcare service section to support pregnant women in Herat.

According to the organization, many hospitals in Herat were damaged after the deadly earthquake of October 11 last year, and currently, there is no suitable place for the safety and support of pregnant women in the hospitals of this province.

The organization further stated that it will provide the necessary equipment for natural childbirth and cesarean sections. This comes as just a few days ago, the United Nations Population Fund stated that over 90 percent of the victims of the Herat earthquake are women and children.

According to the organization’s report, nearly 7,500 pregnant women and 38,000 girls have been affected by the recent earthquake in Herat. Earlier, human rights observers also warned about the severity of the health situation for women across Afghanistan.

On the 11th of October last year, a powerful earthquake shook Herat, resulting in the loss of 2,400 lives and damaging several villages.