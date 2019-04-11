New JIT in Model Town case: CM Buzdar appears before Lahore High Court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, as it heard a notice issued to Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais for contempt of court over his conduct during an announcement of an interim order on the joint investigation team formed to hold a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town incident.

A full LHC bench had summoned CM Buzdar, provincial law minister, chief secretary and the law secretary in relation to the case earlier today.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan remarked that the Advocate General of Punjab is a highly respectable post but an unfortunate incident had taken place.



CM Buzdar told the bench that Ahmad Awais had resigned as Advocate General of Punjab. “We committed many mistakes,” the chief minister acknowledged, adding that his father had recently passed away.

The hearing was adjourned till April 19.

Earlier today while hearing the case, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan had remarked, “One of the biggest law officers in the province is standing like a suspect. He should be speaking about the supremacy of law.”



“The court has only issued a notice and not a show-cause notice,” the bench had clarified, at which Advocate Hamid Khan had said, “There is no contempt of court law today.”

Justice Aalia Neelum had pointed out, “There is a difference between freedom of expression and speaking loudly.”



Advocate Hamid Khan had then urged that “contempt of court should hardly be used in today’s day and age”. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had questioned, “What should happen if someone starts cursing?”

In response, Advocate Hamid Khan had said, “I will be grateful if you ignore it. Kindness does not mean weakness.”