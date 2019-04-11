Pakistan hands over further set of questions regarding Pulwama incident to India: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal says Pakistan handed over a further set of questions regarding the Pulwama incident to Indian High Commission today [Thursday].

Addressing weekly media briefing in Islamabad this afternoon, he said we await the Indian response to questions shared with them.

He said India has so far not provided any actionable intelligence that could lead to Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama incident. He said the reply to previous questions has also not been given by India so far.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has agreed to the technical meeting on Kartarpur in good spirit to be held on Tuesday at Zero Line in Kartarpur Sahib.

He said we were also ready for 2nd of April meeting and there was no issue from our side. We will be ready in future too, as all issues can be resolved through talks only.

Replying to a question, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan has completely rejected the Indian intention of scrapping Article 370 of its constitution that guarantees autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the issue of Kashmir could be resolved only according to UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir at the United Nations.

If India takes any step towards the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan will not only raise this issue at the world body level but also with India. He said Indian repression of Kashmiris cannot break their demand of self-determination.

Replying to another question, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said there was credible intelligence that India could launch a misadventure against Pakistan this month.

He said Pakistan will respond decisively if its resolve is tested by India. He said the level of threat emanating from India is still high.

On a question regarding the visit of CENTCOM Chief to Pakistan, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said it was the first visit of General Kenneth McKenzie to Pakistan after assuming his charge.

He said the purpose of visit was to interact with his counterpart Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss professional matters with him. He also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan will not be part of next round of talks between Taliban and the US in Doha this month. There will also be an intra-Afghan dialogue on 14th and 15th of this month, organized by Russia.

The first such meeting was held in Moscow in February this year. He said Pakistan has supported the peace talks in the past and will continue playing its facilitative role for durable peace in Afghanistan. He said dialogue is a good way of resolving all outstanding conflicts.