New SOPs for security of Chinese nationals to be introduced: Interior Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the security of Chinese nationals will be crafted and it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on Thursday, he vowed to bring the perpetrators involved in the Bisham incident to justice.

The Minister apprised him that during his visit to Karachi and Lahore consulates, the relevant Chinese Council General expressed satisfaction over the measures adopted for the security of Chinese nationals.

Mohsin Naqvi said no conspiracy can sabotage the decades old Pak-China friendship.