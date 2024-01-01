F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced the launch of new transport projects immediately after Eid, following the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to bring good news to the people.

In his statement on social media, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the second phase of the pink bus service for women will be initiated in Karachi to further enhance travel facilities for women.

He stated that new routes for electric buses will commence immediately after Eid, and the People’s Bus Service will be launched in Mirpurkhas to provide travel facilities to the people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a cashless ticket service will be introduced for public transport users. Additionally, the Sindh government will initiate a free shuttle service to connect the Orange Line BRT and Red Line BRT.

He stated that the free shuttle service for the people of Karachi will commence immediately after Eid.