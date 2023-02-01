New Zealand include grandson of former Test captain in squad for Under 19 World Cup

Monitoring Desk

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have included a grandson of one of their former skippers among a host of familiar names in their squad for next month’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

The Kiwis will travel to South Africa for the Under 19 showcase full of confidence following their unbeaten run at the East Asia-Pacific qualifier in Darwin earlier this year and are boosted by a trio of squad members with links to New Zealand’s former stars or current crop of talented players.

Spinning all-rounder Zac Cumming is the son of former opening batter Craig Cumming, pacer Matt Rowe is the cousin of current White Ferns seamer Hannah Rowe, while Tom Jones is the grandson of ex-Test skipper and New Zealand great Jeremy Coney.

Coney was an accomplished all-rounder that played 140 international matches for New Zealand and Jones will be looking to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps by making an impression in South Africa.

Jones is a batter from Auckland that at just 17 years of age is one of three players in the squad who will still be able to qualify for the following edition of the Under 19 World Cup in 2026.

But next month’s event in South Africa is the immediate focus for Jones and New Zealand, with the Kiwis placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan and to be led by Wellington all-rounder Oscar Jackson as captain and coached by Jonny Bassett-Graham.

Bassett-Graham said it was a great opportunity to lead the New Zealand squad at the Under 19 World Cup.

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate the players selected for what will be a first ICC Cricket World Cup for the entire squad,” he said.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for them and their families and I know a lot of hard work and sacrifice has got them to where they are today.

“This tournament will be an awesome opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world in their age group, and we hope it will be a great experience.

“You only have to look at the impressive list of players who have represented New Zealand at this tournament to understand it’s importance – from senior Black Caps like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee through to rising stars like Rachin Ravindra and Adi Ashok.”

New Zealand’s first match at the Under 19 World Cup comes against Nepal at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday January 21.

New Zealand squad: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson.

Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.