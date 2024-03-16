Nicaragua ‘genocide’ case against Germany for supporting Israel before ICJ next month

THE HAGUE (AFP): Top UN judges will start listening to submissions next month in the case filed by Nicaragua accusing Berlin of facilitating “genocide” in Gaza because of its support for Israel, officials said Friday.

Two weeks ago Nicaragua filed a case against Germany before the International Court of Justice, saying Berlin was “facilitating the commission of genocide and… failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide,” in Gaza.

This included Berlin’s suspension of funding of the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

The Hague-based ICJ said it will hold hearings on April 8 and 9 for both countries to make submissions.

“The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures contained in Nicaragua’s Application,” the ICJ said in a statement.

Managua has asked the court to take a swift interim stance against Germany before the case was given in-depth study by judges.

The lodging of the case follows the ICJ saying on January 26 that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take “immediate” measures for aid provisions.

That interim order was given as the court moves to weigh in full a case lodged in December by South Africa alleging that Israel was engaged in genocide in Gaza.

Israel has dismissed South Africa’s case as a “grossly distorted story.”

ICJ rulings are legally binding, but the court has no enforcement mechanism.

Accusations from Israel that staff from UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, took part in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel prompted several countries — including Germany, Britain, Japan and the United States — to suspend their funding.

However, Canada and Sweden said they would resume UNRWA aid and Spain has pledged an additional 20 million euros.

Efforts intensified Thursday to bring more aid into the war-devastated Gaza as Spanish aid vessel Open Arms neared Israel’s coast after departing Cyprus on Tuesday.

The war began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

The militants also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages. Israel believes about 130 of the captives remain in Gaza and that 32 are dead.

Israel has carried out a relentless campaign of bombardment and ground operations in Gaza, killing at least 31,490 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.