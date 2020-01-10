Nida Dar says BBL exposure made her a better player

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Senior Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar has said that playing the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia has helped her improve her standards and made her a better player than before.

Speaking to media in Karachi on the sidelines of PCB’s Women’s Triangular Tournament, Nida said that having the tag of “BBL player” does add pressure on her but it also motivates her to do better for Pakistan.

“I played some next level cricket there which has helped me learn a lot about how things are in other countries, especially in women’s cricket,” Nida said.

“It was a good experience. Learning about the conditions in Australia will surely help us,” she said, adding that she also shared her experiences and learning with teammates in the Pakistani dressing room.

The 33-year-old old-rounder said she couldn’t do much with the bat but was satisfied with her bowling performance and that she’s happy to be among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

She agreed that her recent form was not up to the mark and that she needs to step up as the team is mostly depending on her all-round performance.

“I have been unable to perform, I know that, but I am confident of regaining my form soon,” she said.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent,” she added.

Nida also made it clear that she wouldn’t like to be a burden on the team just because of having BBL experience.

“I am not saying that I should be picked because of my experience. I will cement my place on the basis of my performance,” Nida said.

She also emphasised the need of having a PSL-type league for women cricketers in Pakistan, adding that several foreign women cricketers were also willing to tour the country.

“There were many players in BBL who expressed the desire to visit Pakistan to play cricket. We can have a women’s PSL which will also help us improve standards of women cricket,” she said.

“If you ask me, I would want to play in each women’s league around the world. Playing at such a level alongside top players surely helps you improve your standards,” Nida concluded.