Nikki Bella reveals reason that forced her into WWE retirement

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: WWE star Nikki Bella this week revealed the discovery of a benign cyst on her brain forced her retirement from wrestling.

Bella, 35, explained to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show” she’d planned to return to the ring to compete for the tag titles following surgery on her neck. But a medical check revealed she’d “herniated the disc above where she had the surgery” and had “all this inflammation around the metal.”

“And then I have a cyst on my brain,” she added. “So they were like, ‘You’re done.’ No more, you’re out. So I didn’t get a choice.”

Bella, who regularly appeared in the ring with her twin sister Brie Bella, commented further on the diagnosis in an interview that TMZ Sports published online Thursday:

It’s super scary, of course, it’s just something you’re never gonna hear. But I’m so grateful, I’m grateful for my health, I’m grateful that it’s benign. It’s something that you have to watch out for, you know, the rest of your life because you never know how it can change. But I’m definitely grateful because I know people go through it worse. It was definitely really scary and it also sucks at the same time because it just keeps me out of the ring.

Courtesy: (huffpost.com)