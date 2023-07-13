No hike in fares of people’s bus service: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced the good news that fares for the People’s Bus Service will not be increased.

Additionally, on the suggestion of Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a subsidy of Rs 493.356 million has been approved to support this initiative.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the fare of the People’s Bus Service will remain unchanged for the next 6 months. Furthermore, the government of Sindh will provide a subsidy to the people in the form of fare support.