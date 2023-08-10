No journalists killed in past year in Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said during the ministry’s accountability program that not a single journalist was killed or injured in Afghanistan over the past year, and that the ministry is committed to solving the problems of journalists across Afghanistan.

“We have not had a case of a journalist being killed or injured in the past year, and this is good news,” said Khairkhwa.

However, in response to the imprisonment of eight journalists in five provinces of the country, he said that the arrest of these people has nothing to do with their work as journalists.

He also said in the past year, the ministry’s Culture and Arts Department has surveyed 100 historical places in 16 provinces of the country.

About 6,232 new historical monuments have been recorded in different provinces and in the past year, 371,000 domestic tourists have visited different places in the country, he said.