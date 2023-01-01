No place for criminals in Peshawar: CCPO

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In a stern response to the recent tragic incident in Peshawar , where a student lost his life to mobile snatchers, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressed deep condolences and unwavering determination to maintain the peace and tranquility of the city.

CCPO Peshawar told The Frontier Post emphasized that Peshawar, often referred to as the “City of Flowers,” will not tolerate any act that tarnishes its beauty or disturbs its peace. He condemned the incident in the strongest terms, stating that not only he, but the entire police department and the general public, were profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a young student from Edwardes College. He went on to express his personal anguish, equating the loss to that of his own son.

CCPO Peshawar assured the public that a decisive crackdown against the mobile snatchers has been initiated. He noted the unfortunate recurrence of arrested criminals securing bail from the courts, allowing them to reenter society. However, he affirmed that this time, the police are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face the full force of the law and are held accountable for their actions.

Joining CCPO Peshawar in this pursuit of justice SSP Operations Peshawar, Kashif Abbasi engaged with students from Edwardes College who were on strike, promising swift action against the culprits. He assured the students and the community that the Peshawar Police will tirelessly hunt down the offenders and present them before the public and the court of law.

The Peshawar Police, in collaboration with concerned authorities, are intensifying efforts to guarantee the safety and security of the citizens. The entire law enforcement machinery is mobilized to ensure that the sanctity of the city is preserved, and those responsible for disturbing the peace are promptly brought to justice.