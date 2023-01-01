No place for terrorists, facilitators: Solangi, Bugti

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that it was responsibility of the government to ensure peace in the country and assist the Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) in conducting free, transparent and impartial elections.

This, he said, during a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti who called on him here. On his arrival at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi welcomed Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti. The two ministers discussed matters of mutual interest including law and order situation in the country.

In the meeting, both Murtaza Solangi and Sarfraz Bugti expressed their profound regret over the loss of precious lives in the recent bomb blasts in the country. Both the federal ministers reiterated that there was no place in Pakistan for terrorists and their facilitators

In the meeting, the support of the caretaker government to the Election Commission regarding the elections was also discussed. The ministers said that the caretaker government will provide all possible assistance to the ECP in fulfilling its the constitutional responsibility of conducting general elections in the country.

Meanwhile, talking to media after attending book launching ceremony of Dr Farooq Adil’s book “Humne Jo Bhula Diya: Tareekh Ke Gumshuda Awraq”, Murtaza Solangi said Maulana Fazlur Rahman was leader of a large political party. He said that Maulana’s statement about elections in winter must have been seen by the ECP top hierarchy and they will respond to it.

To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s return had nothing to do with caretaker government. Replying to a question about his recent visit to China, the minister said Pakistan enjoyed evergreen relations with Beijing and future of these ties was very bright.