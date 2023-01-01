No prosperity without real democracy: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Thursday said the prosperity will not come in the country without robust democratic structure.

Speaking to media, Siraj said the nation was experiencing political and constitutional crises and had been driven into a quagmire. “The institutions are at odds,” he asserted.

“The report on the Greece boat tragedy had not yet been presented”, Siraj lamented.

Last week, on Friday fired a broadside at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying the latter was having a history of doing rigging, corruption and horse-trading.

Addressing a public gathering, Siraj took a swipe at the PPP, claiming, “The PPP leaders cannot compete us”. The electoral watchdog had failed to hold transparent elections, he chided the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“When it came to holding the elections, the ECP fell short of justice,” he added.