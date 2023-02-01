No stone will remain unturned to resolve business community issues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Businessman Forum (BF), former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq reaffirmed the commitment toward resolving the business community on priority basis.

Speaking at dinner function hosted by Traders Alliance Federation senior vice president Sheryar Khan Sarraf, vice president Hasnain Shiraz, and executive member of the federation Awais Arni Sarraf in honor of Businessman Forum Leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, and vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, the business community leaders vowed to promote close liaison with governments at centre and provincial level through the SCCI platform for bringing tax-reforms, provision of relief to the business community and economic stability.

The dinner was attended by former presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents, executive members, office bearers of the Traders Alliance Federation, dignitaries and members of the business community in a large number, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Ilyas Bilour said efforts and struggle made in every term for mitigating sufferings and difficulties of the business community through the platform of the SCCI and all the time, gained remarkable achievement in resolution of the issues for that extended high thankful to the Al-might Allah.

He continued to say that the chamber is a sole forum of the business community, has always played a pivotal role in resolving their issues and will continue services for protection of business community rights and resolution of issues by utilizing all available means and resources.

Fuad Ishaq said business community has faced with enormous difficulties under the prevailing economic conditions and called for proactive initiatives at governmental level for amicable resolution of the community’ issues, tax-reforms, special incentives and facilities to continue running the wheel of economy, business and industries that will also bring economic stability and lead the country toward sustainable growth and progress.

Ghazanfar Bilour while talking about sacrifices of the business community said businessmen have played an important role for bringing economic stability by continuing their businesses despite the unfavorable conditions in the province.

He said SCCI believes in selfless services to the business community and the chamber doors are always open for them, saying that no stone will remain unturned to resolve their issues.

The Businessman forum leader and SCCI president extended wholeheartedly thanks to the Traders Alliance Federation for hosting a dinner for their honour.

Earlier, the Traders Alliance Federation leaders and office bearers also spoke on the occasion and pointed out various issues of the business community and suggested a number of proposals for the amicable resolution.