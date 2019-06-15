Nora Fatehi turns cute street vendor in Bangkok

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi made waves with her amazing performance in the song Dilbar in the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The actress was most recently seen on the big screen in Bharat. She had a special appearance in the film.

Currently, Nora is having a gala time in Bangkok. One of the actress’s fan clubs shared a fun video in which she can be seen in a street vendor avatar. In the video, Nora sells a pair of shorts.

Nora seems to be a lot of fun and the viral videos and pictures from the sets of Street Dancer 3D are proof of the same. In one of the videos that Varun shared on his Instagram, Nora is seen teaching him how to twerk.

Nora was born to Moroccan parents in Canada; her mother is a third generation Indian. Thanks to her multi-cultural upbringing, she can speak both Hindi as well as Arabic without a hitch!

Nora also managed to capture attention of the audience with her belly dancing skills. Earlier, in an exclusive interview to IndiaToday.in, Nora revealed that though she is known all over the country for her incredible dance skills, she is not a trained belly dancer. “I am a just a dancer who has to deliver what is expected. I was told this is the theme (for Dilbar) and this is what we want. I am a perfectionist and I have to give my 100 per cent

Overwhelmed by the love and admiration that she has received in India, the Moroccan-Canadian star also revealed that she was never allowed to train in dance as she came from a conservative family. “I come from a very conservative Arab family. I used practice at home in my room and used to watch videos of people I really admired. And the way I did it well, is because of my love for performing.”

Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24, 2020.

