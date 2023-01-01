North Olmsted police bust child trafficking ring; teachers among ten men arrested

Monitoring Desk

OHIO: North Olmsted City Police Department, in a sting operation, arrested ten men, alleged to be a part of a human trafficking ring, including a former official of a network of schools and another reportedly a former teacher, Fox 8 reported.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dan Keenan Jr, 53, of Westlake, has served as the superintendent of the Westlake City School District from August 2007 to July 2014.

As per Fox 8 report, the attorney general’s office confirmed Keenan currently works as the executive director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. This Cleveland-based nonprofit supports public schools with grant funding.

Another suspect held by police is Jeffrey Ohl, 53, of LaGrange, who teaches social studies at Keystone Middle School in LaGrange, the police confirmed.

Eight other men were also picked up in a one-day operation headed up by North Olmsted police, the Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The suspects included Ahmed Aljabri, 41, of Cleveland, Sha Chuwan, 32, of Erie, Pennsylvania, William Minor, 52, of Cleveland, Erwin Palma-Torres, 30, of Garrettsville, Jacob Safran, 32, of Royal Oak, Michigan, Raymond Schillinger, 53, of Akron, Carl Whepley Jr., 55, of Perry, Errol Jackson, 35, of Lorain.

According to police, Jackson, a registered Tier III sex offender, was earlier captured for promoting prostitution and is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the attorney general’s office, additional charges would be slapped on him.

The police also held a person said to be an illegal immigrant, according to the report.

“Yesterday was a banner day for the task force,” Attorney General Dave Yost is quoted in a Friday news release. “Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.”

During the sting, the police discovered at least seven possible victims of human trafficking and directed them to resources like the Canopy Child Advocacy Center, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Harriett Tubman Movement.

“The North Olmsted Police Department will not tolerate this type of activity in our city,” Police Chief Bob Wagner is quoted in the release. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute those individuals that come to our city and violate our laws. We greatly appreciate the help from our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”