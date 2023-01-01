NPC approves projects worth around 7b afghanis

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Procurement Commission (NPC) has approved contracts for 25 projects that would cost around billion afghanis. The Deputy Prime Minister’s office for economic affairs in a statement said that the NPC hold meeting under the chairmanship of deputy prime minister for economic affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. It said a detailed discussion was held on 27 projects and contracts of 25 were approved and the contracts of two projects were canceled. The approved projects were related to the information and technology, ministries of finance, higher education, energy and water, rural rehabilitation and development, the Afghan National Bank and Kabul Municipality, with their total value reaching around seven billion afghani. The approved projects included the remaining works of Pashdan, Shah Wa Aros and Kamal Khan dams, drinking water will be supplied to the people in Kandahar, Balkh and Badghis provinces, the citizens in different provinces will be provided with their need and adequate electricity, provision of high-quality and fast internet services to citizens and a number of other projects which will provide job opportunities to thousands of people.