NRC scrambles to bring European envoys back to Afghanistan

KABUL (AT News) : The Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, has been on mission to persuade European government and their ambassadors to return to Afghanistan to return to Afghanistan.

Insisting that Norway has also recognized Afghanistan as a country for decades, Egeland said that regimes and governments have come and gone stressing that European Union ambassadors should return to Kabul.

“I am lobbying for that. I am lobbying for the European ambassadors to come back, I am glad to see the European Union already. They should come and engage with the Taliban authorities,” he told Tolonews.

He also hoped that the Taliban will lift the longstanding ban on girls’ education. “Taliban officials in Kandahar told me two things; that the ban on girls’ education and women’s work in humanitarian organizations will be lifted through the issue of guidelines and that these guidelines were nearly finished. So we are hoping to see the guidelines very soon, so we can restart work with the female colleagues across Afghanistan and girls can come back to secondary school to other schools—to universities,” Egeland said.

Amidst an international pressure on the Taliban and suspension of humanitarian aid, he said the world should not politicize humanitarian assistance because of “Taliban’s policies”.

“When people say I dislike the Taliban … so we have to withdraw money from Afghanistan, I think that is politicizing aid because the aid is there to for the poorest of the poor, for the hungry, etc… they should engage with the Taliban leadership and tell them like I do that we disagree. Engagement is much better than withdrawal of aid to the poorest,” he said.