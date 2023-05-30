Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss development of Co-op in transit cargo transportation

KABUL (Khaama press): Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed ways to deepen their collaboration on transit cargo transportation through Afghan territory.

The development of cooperation in transit cargo transportation through Afghanistan, which is carried out for the export of oil and gas production from Turkmenistan, was discussed by the authorities of the two sides, according to Azer News.

Cooperation in cargo transportation between the two countries is an important and strategic bilateral relationship.

The geographical locations of both countries support the growth of transport infrastructure and the movement of products.

Several steps have been taken to strengthen the cooperation between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in cargo transportation. This includes constructing and modernizing transportation infrastructure, such as roads and railroads, and enhancing border controls and customs procedures.

Sarda Berdimuhamedov, the president of Turkmenistan, said earlier in May that opening the Lapis Lazuli international transport corridor would raise the status of the country’s regional transport network. Afghanistan is part of the Lapis Lazuli international transport corridor.