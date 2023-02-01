Officials not participating in govt contracts: Ministry

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Economy said that the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate prohibiting the participation of current government officials and officials in government contracts and tenders has been fully implemented.

Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy of the ministry, emphasized that the decree was issued with the aim of eliminating corruption and creating transparency in governance.

“The political philosophy of this decree is to prevent possible corruption and to maintain transparency in the structure of the system, including the financial aspect. The decree has been fully implemented and the Islamic Emirate is following this in a transparent manner,” said Abdul Latif Nazari.

The Chamber of the Industry and Mines of Afghanistan called the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate beneficial and added that the participation of government officials in the past had created serious challenges in tender processes and contracts.

“The decree of the Islamic Emirate regarding the non-attendance of government officials in tenders and procurements is an action taken because in the past we had serious problems in this area and this will cause transparency in the system and work process,” Said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, first deputy of the chamber.

Some economists said that appointing committed and expert people in government offices can be beneficial for the economic development of the country.

“Appointing committed and expert people in the government, we can experience more productivity in the country, such orders can play a role, but it is not a complete solution,” said Abdul Zahur, Mudabir, an economist.

“Prohibiting the participation of Islamic Emirate officials in procurement contracts has reduced corruption and can improve transparency, and on the other hand, it can provide the basis for healthy competition of the private sector in obtaining contracts and providing services,” said Mer Shikab Mer, an economist.

The decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, which was issued on the 21st of Hoot month in the year 1401, prohibits the officials and agents of the Islamic Emirate directly and indirectly from procuring goods, providing services, extracting mines, and with companies that the officials or government agents have a share in.