Omar Ayub demands rule of law, justice, release of political prisoners

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate for Prime Minister Omar Ayub Khan said new federal government will be the continuity of PDM government.

Speaking in the National Assembly after losing the election for prime minister’ slot, he said newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made only lofty claims like in the past and he would do nothing for the public.

Sunni Ittehad Council leader and PM candidate Omar Ayub Khan lamented the situation of law and order in the country.

He said a country can progress with rule of law, justice for all, without it dream of progress and prosperity cannot be fulfilled.

“You talk about rule of law, but you never even enforced rule of law,” he said, addressing points made by Shehbaz Sharif just minutes earlier in his maiden speech as newly elected PM.

He said Shehbaz Sharif claimed democracy but their action showed fascism. He said PTI was not given level playing field during the elections, PTI was deprived of symbol and identity. Moreover, their candidates were not even allowed to campaign during the elections.

Omar Ayoub claimed majority of newly-elected MNAs were brought to parliament on the basis of Form 47 instead of Form 45.

He said, ”We will stand till founder PTI is sworn in as Prime Minister”. Demanding the release of all political prisoners, PTI leader said dejection and fear can be seen on the faces of candidate who won on the basis of Form 47.

He observed that majority of the country’s youth have imprinted it in their minds that the country was marred with terrorism and violence.

He said PTI also believed in democracy and rule of law. He said yesterday their workers staged peaceful protests but more than 80 workers were picked up. He said their houses were raided, their women were arrested. He claimed they will remain stand until PTI founder Imran Khan was not released.

Omar Ayub also thanked founder PTI Imran Khan, MWM and Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid for reposing confidence on him to contest PM race.