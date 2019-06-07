One killed, 15 injured in Thatta road mishap

F.P. Report

THATTA: At least one passenger died and 15 others were injured when a coaster turned turtle over near Gujju, Thatta.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the coaster tried to avoid hitting motorcycle near Gujju, Thatta, resulting in death of one and injured to 15 others.

Soon after the crash, the injured and body was moved to Civil Hospital Makli, from where four others, were moved to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital owing to their critical condition.

The injured and the deceased was said to be resident of Orangi Town area of Karachi who were on their way to Keenjhar Lake for a picnic, said rescue sources.