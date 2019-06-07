World Cup 2019: Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Bristol

Monitoring Desk

BRISTOL: Pakistan eyeing to maintain its unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka in the World Cup as both the teams will meet each other on Friday for their World Cup 2019 match at Bristol.

According to details, the green shirts has beaten Sri Lanka in all their previous seven World Cup encounters. The last time the teams met was in 2011 with Pakistan winning by 11 runs.

The game on Friday, however, is likely to be spoiled as the met-office has forecast for heavy rain in Bristol.

But the forecast is the last thing on players mind as they worked hard in nets on Thursday, a day before the game to prepare themselves for the match. Pakistan team, according to the team’s batting coach Grant Flower, is in high spirit following a remarkable win against England last week at Nottingham.

“I definitely do sense quite a bit of confidence, especially, like, in the meeting we had this morning. Since we have won, well it took off a lot of the pressure definitely, having gone through those strings of defeats,” Flower told media ahead of team’s practice session at Bristol.

“Psychologically, that lifts a huge weight from their shoulders. And to score 350 against a very good England attack, the guys are relieved. And so they had a day off, a travel day, and then yesterday an optional net for some of the players and so, hopefully, we are going to get a good afternoon’s practice today and then can go and show their skills again tomorrow,” he added.

The former Zimbabwean cricketer praised Babar Azam and said the young Pakistani Cricketer has improved and his strike rate has also gone up.

“He’s close to being at the top of his game and, you know, he is really exciting to watch and, obviously, it is up to the other guys to bat around him at times. They all got different roles. But I think Babar is really exciting and he is going to be one of the best players in the world,” Pakistan’s batting coach said.

Sri Lanka, just like Pakistan, has two points from two games but is slightly ahead on NRR. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne feels that his side has regained confidence following the win against Afghanistan in previous match after disastrous start.

“We did really [well] if you take the Afghanistan game, we defended 180. We were good. I saw good team spirit there and the fielding unit and the bowling unit did a good job,” he said.

“Now we have to put the batting line-up, they have to put their hands up and do the job. If we can put a good total on this wicket, this is a good flat wicket, and if you take the past matches, everyone’s scoring more than 300 runs. If you can put 300, our bowlers can defend it, I’m pretty sure of that,” he highlighted.