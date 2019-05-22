One killed, four injured in Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi firing

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and four injured in cross-fire between two groups at Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi located at Super Highway.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told media outlet that the injured have been shifted to a hospital. Two of the injured have been identified as Ismail and Ishaq.

The deceased has been identified as Saif-ur-Rehman, police said.

The SSP further said the two men involved in the shootout, Momin and Bismillah have been arrested with weapons recovered from them.

SSP Bahadur added evidence is being gathered from the site of the incident.