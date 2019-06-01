Opposition rejects increase in PoL prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have rejected the government announcement of increasing the prices of petroleum products, on Saturday.

According to reports, Vice president of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz said that incompetent PM Imran has made lives of the people miserable. Imran Khan used to say that petrol price is high due to corruption, she added.

Similarly, Marriyum Aurangzeb taunted, “Don’t worry, ‘IMF budget’ is yet to come.”

Meanwhile, PPP leader and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani rejected the surge in petroleum products prices and said that ‘Imrani Tsunami’ has become hassle for the masses.

The increase in the prices of Dollar and medicines are also creating difficulties for survival, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that petrol price has been increased by Rs4.26 per litre, High Speed Diesel by Rs4.50, kerosene oil and light diesel by Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 respectively.

In its summary, OGRA had proposed increase in the price of petrol by Rs9 to reach Rs116.95 per liter.