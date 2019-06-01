People of Kashmir struggling for their freedom from India: PM Imran

F.P. Report

MAKKAH: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the people of occupied Kashmir are politically struggling for their freedom.

This he said while addressing to the 14th OIC Summit in Makkahtul Mukarrammah on early Saturday morning, PM Khan said Kashmiri people are making political struggle for freedom and they must be given their right to self-determination. He said labeling the struggle of Muslims as terrorism is not justified.

The PM stressed atrocities and barbarism against Muslims must end, adding that Al Quds should be the capital of Palestine.

Imran Khan said terrorism will have to be separated from Islam as it has no relations with this menace.

About blasphemy, the PM said that Western World must understand the sentiments of Muslims. West must also be informed about the pain the Muslims feel over blasphemy of the Holy Prophet, he continued.