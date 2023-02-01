Pakistan abolishes Covid vaccination certificate requirement for Hajj pilgrims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has abolished the mandatory requirement of Covid vaccination certificate for next year’s Hajj pilgrims.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony from its official X (Twitter) handle.

The mandatory requirement of showing a Covid vaccination certificate for the Hajj pilgrims in 2024 has been abolished, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of intending pilgrims under the government scheme dropped down to a record level, said sources.

The banks have received only 6,000 applications from intending pilgrims across the country in six days, according to sources.

The country’s 15 nominated banks will receive Hajj applications till the last date of December 12, 2023. A total of 89,605 Pakistani citizens will perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme.

Balloting will be held in case of more applications than the fixed number of pilgrims.

Applications can be submitted on the Pakistani passport that will be valid till Dec 16, 2024. The applications could also be processed on the token of the passport application.

The government has fixed 25,000 pilgrims’ quota for the religious journey under the sponsorship scheme on ‘first come first serve’ basis.

The government will conduct balloting of intending pilgrims’ applications for its regular hajj scheme.