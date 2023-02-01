PTI’s Central Punjab office sealed again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The authorities on Tuesday sealed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Punjab’s day after it was opened on court orders.

The law enforcement agencies reached Jail Road and sealed PTI’s Central Punjab headquarters. The police sealed the office on orders of the LDA.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab Secretary Information Shayan Bashir said the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has violated court orders by illegally sealing PTI’s Punjab office.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo said he is ready to ‘die but will not strike any deal or compromise.

In his informal conversation with the journalists in Adiala Jail during the open hearing of the cipher case, the former prime minister ruled out speculations about any deal or compromise.

Commenting on the allegations raised by Khawar Maneka against Bushra Bibi, the PTI supremo said he was used to slander the former first lady.

I saw Bushra Bibi on the day our marriage took place, Imran Khan said and added he can say this under oath.

Speaking to the media person today, the former prime minister predicted that his party would win the February 8 polls, adding that he was arrested under the London Plan, which was aimed at bringing Nawaz Sharif back to the country and putting me in jail.

May 9 riots were also part of the London Plan, the former prime minister claimed and added he was ‘illegally’ arrested on that day and later a crackdown was launched on PTI and more than 10,000 workers were arrested.