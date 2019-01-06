Police clueless about murderer of Abbottabad’s 3-year-old girl

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: After the passage of more than 10 days, the Abbottabad police are still clueless about the rapist and murderer of three-year-old Faryal.

District police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said blood samples of over 270 suspected people had been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore for DNA test but they didn’t match with the samples collected from the crime scene.

He said blood samples of 20 more people who stayed as guests in the village where the incident took place had also been sent to the lab.

Three-year-old girl, Faryal went missing when she went out of her home to play with other children of the neighborhood on Dec 25. Her body was found in an isolated place two days after her disappearance.

On Jan 4, the suspected rapist and murderer of an eight-year old girl in Nowshera confessed to his crime before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Police presented 21-year-old Yasir before the court after completion of his physical remand. He confessed to the felony before the ATC judge who sent him to prison on a judicial remand until the next hearing.

The body of a minor girl was found at a graveyard near Khesghi Road in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 28. She went missing when she was out for religious lessons at someone’s house in the Nawan Kalay area. Her medical examination confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered by her kidnapper.

