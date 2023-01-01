Pakistan, EU agree to intensify cooperation in fight against human trafficking

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to intensify cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

The understanding to this effect was reached at the 13th Pakistan-EU Joint Commission meeting in Brussels, during which views were exchanged on all areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Joint Commission was co-chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz and the EU’S Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service, Paola Pampaloni.

The two sides emphasised the importance of comprehensive cooperation on migration management, including return and readmission under the framework of Pakistan-EU Joint Readmission Agreement.

Both sides underscored the significance of Pakistan-EU Migration and Mobility Dialogue which aims to open pathways for legal migration, besides curbing illegal migration.

They also discussed the need to expand cooperation in the area of climate change and environment, as well as in the fields of education, culture, science and technology, connectivity and digitalisation.

Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to global conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The EU assured that it has a strong interest in working together and deepening its relations with Pakistan.