Pakistan evacuates over 250 citizens stranded in Turkey

ANKARA (AA): Pakistan brought back its 268 nationals stranded in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistani nationals, who came to Turkey for a visit on short-term visas, were brought back home from Istanbul by a special flight of Pakistani Airlines on May 4.

“We are very grateful to the relevant Turkish authorities for their constant support & cooperation throughout the process, Pakistan’s Embassy in Turkey said on Twitter.

Praising Turkey for its help during the evacuation, the embassy said: “Turkish authorities took utmost care and facilitated all stranded Pakistanis.”

This flight was part of Pakistan’s special repatriation operation to bring back thousands of its citizens stranded across the globe through Pakistan International Airlines and other airline carriers.

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 276,000 worldwide, with over 3.97 million infections, while recoveries have exceeded 1.33 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.