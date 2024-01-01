Pakistan hails adoption of UN resolution on Islamophobia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday welcomed the adoption of the resolution titled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” by the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the resolution was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a follow-up of the General Assembly Resolution 76/254, which designated 15th of March as the International Day to combat Islamophobia.

The General Assembly has condemned the incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence against Muslims as manifested in the increasing number of incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks on mosques, sites and shrines and other acts of religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred and violence against Muslims. The General Gssembly has also called upon the Member States to take legislative and policy measures to combat religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred, incitement to violence and violence against Muslims.

Pakistan welcomed the General Assembly’s call for the appointment of a “United Nations Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia”. This historic appointment will be the first of its kind, exclusively dedicated to combating the scourge of Islamophobia. The adoption of the resolution comes at a critical time, amidst rising Islamophobia, as manifested by an increasing number of incidents of discrimination, violence, and incitement against Muslims around the world.

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution tabled by Pakistan, by a big majority, calling for concerted action, among other elements, to fight ongoing violence against Muslims and requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia. Prior to adopting the new resolution, entitled: ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia’, by a vote of 113 in favour to none against, with 44 abstentions, the 193-member Assembly rejected two amendments proposed by a group of European nations.