LHC suspends PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi’s sentence in ephedrine case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the life imprisonment sentence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday in ephedrine quota case.

According to details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard Abbasi’s bail petition and ordered his release.

Last year on June 22, 2018, PML-N leader was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.

The bail petition of Abbasi stated that the anti-narcotics court had not taken into account important legal points in its decision.

“Seven other suspects were released. The case was formed against the petitioner on political basis,” the petition added pleading that the sentence be suspended.

Following the verdict by the anti-narcotics court, Abbasi was arrested four days prior to the general election.

He was due to contest the 2018 polls from NA-60 Rawalpindi.