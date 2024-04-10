Pakistan prepared to give befitting response to any Indian aggression: Asif

ISLAMABAD (INP): Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan was fully prepared to give befitting response to any aggression from Indian.

While talking to a private news channel on Sunday, he emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself against any potential threat, stating, “If India takes any action, it will receive a full reply.”

Khawaja Muhammad Asif clarified, “We are prepared, and if anything occurs, we will not hold back.”

He highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty against any form of aggression.

The minister pointed to Pakistan’s decisive response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019 as evidence of its resolve. Pakistan has consistent history of exposing India’s hollow claims of military superiority, he added.

Khawaja Asif said, “We’ve consistently responded to India swiftly, and history is bound to repeat itself. For instance, in 2019, we exhibited restraint by returning an Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture, despite India’s incursion following the Pulwama incident.” He further asserted that terrorism in Pakistan had ties to India, suggesting that India was seeking to escalate tensions for political gain.

He accused Indian ministers of making statements aimed at securing political benefits. The defence minister reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens against any hostile actions from India.