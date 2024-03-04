Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Britain

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Thursday emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between the two nations. He highlighted creating employment opportunities and eradicating poverty as key priorities for Pakistan.

While acknowledging the cordial relations bolstered by high-level interactions and people-to-people ties, President Zardari stressed the need to focus on economic development. He pointed out the challenges of climate change, with Pakistan being particularly vulnerable, but also highlighted the country’s significant solar and wind energy potential that could contribute to addressing energy needs.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of pleasantries. President Zardari expressed good wishes for King Charles III and Princess Catherine, while High Commissioner Marriott offered congratulations on his assumption of the presidency.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has called for focusing on the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector of the country, saying that exporting value-added products can help Pakistan earn valuable foreign exchange.

He also urged the need for better marketing and projection of gemstone products from Pakistan to tap into the global gem and jewellery market. The President expressed these views during a meeting regarding the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector in Pakistan, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting. The CEO of PGJDC apprised the meeting about the strategic plan for the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector, besides highlighting various challenges and opportunities in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan’s Gems and Jewellery sector had huge potential which needed to be fully exploited for the country’s development. He underlined the need to encourage foreign companies to invest in this sector which would not only help improve the country’s economy but would also open up opportunities for the local population through employment generation.