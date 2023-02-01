Pakistan test-fires Fatah-II missile having range of 400 kms

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful test-flight Fatah-II missile, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the test-flight.

On 18 October 2023, Pakistan had conducted its second test launch of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile, which is the first in South Asia to have reached the testing phase that has been designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). The weapon remained under development. This was Pakistan’s first acknowledged missile test since the April 2022 launch of the Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missile and the first test since Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir took office in November 2022.