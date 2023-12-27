PPP senior leader Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former federal minister Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat joined Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Wednesday

Faisal Saleh Hayat announced to join PML-N after meeting former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his home in Jhang.

Talking to media along with Faisal Saleh Hayat, Shehbaz Sharif said that he is very happy to be present in Shah Jewna today. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Faisal Saleh Hayat in PML-N and added his inclusion will help the party to win polls in Jhang.

“We have started a new journey,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister for the fourth time and once again they will come to power and serve the nation.

Faisal Saleh Hayat had quit the PPP during the Musharraf regime and later joined the PML-Q. He rejoined the PPP in 2017. In the 2018 general election, he was the PPP candidate but lost the election to PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan by just 600 votes in the recount. The PML-N could not field any candidate in his constituency in the last election. Out of the three constituencies of Jhang, the party had fielded only one candidate, Muhammad Saleem Tahir, in NA-115 who had lost the election with a big margin.

On the other hand, the old rivals are again the main contestants for all three National Assembly constituencies in district Toba Tek Singh.

For NA-105 Gojra during the 2018 election, the PML-N candidate Khalid Javed Warraich had defeated runner-up PTI candidate Usama Hamza. Both the leaders, besides other candidates, are again in the run for the upcoming election.

For NA-105 in the 2018 election, PML-N candidate Junaid Anwar Chaudhry had defeated the PTI’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq and they are main contestants for the Feb 8 elections.

For NA-106 Kamalia in the 2018 election, PTI’s Riaz Fatyana had defeated PML-N’s Chaudhry Asadur Rehman Ramday and both of them are contesting elections.