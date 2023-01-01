Pakistan, Turkey produce 5th-Generation fighter jets

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s air defence has started as the country has stepped into the field of production of 5th generation stealth fighter jets with the help of the Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Pakistan will jointly develop 5th generation air superiority fighter jet with Turkey as Pakistan has become part of the Turkish 5th Generation Stealth Space Industry Programme and it will develop state-of-the-art twin-engine 5th generation aircraft in collaboration with Turkey. According to sources, the Turkish Aerospace Industry started the 5th generation aircraft (TAI KAAN) production programme in 2010.

Turkish “TFX” aircraft taxiied for the first time this year. The first official flight of the TFX aircraft is expected to be made by the end of this year. The first 5th generation aircraft will be inducted into the Pakistan Air Force in 2030. The Turkish Aerospace Industry’s “TFX Stealth Aircraft” will use US-made General Electric F-110 engines.

Sources said Pakistan also has the option of British-made Rolls Royce engine in case of objection from America. The Turkish company is also working with Britain’s Rolls-Royce to develop a new engine.

The Pak-Turk 5th generation aircraft will be 21 meters long and its wingspan will be up to 14 meters. The take-off weight of the aircraft will be 27,215 kilogram. According to sources, the maximum speed of the aircraft is 1. 8 Mach while the combat range will be 1,100 km. Air-to-ground cruise missiles will also be installed on the aircraft along with air-to-air BVR missiles.

The aircraft’s advanced cockpit with modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar will enable it to engage the enemy in air combat as per modern tactical requirements. Pakistan Air Force will use twin-engine fighter jets in the form of TFX aircraft after a long time. Pakistan will start joint production with Turkey not only of 5th generation stealth fighter jets but also of unmanned aerial platforms.

In the recent visit of Turkish Air Force Chief General Attila Gulan to Pakistan, concrete progress was made regarding the joint production of 5th generation aircraft and unmanned aerial platforms. Over the past few years, Pakistan and Turkey came into one platform to work on defence projects, including drone development and helicopter procurement.

Last year, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a contract with Pakistan National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) to create military drones. Pakistan Air Force is eager to update its equipment. It has requested the US to upgrade its F-16 fleet numerous times but America has declined. The Turkish government just got its F-16 fighter plane upgraded locally. Temel Kotil, CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries, confirmed that “Pakistan is seen as a potential country capable of locally assembling the TAI KAAN from a kit form. It caters to its requirements as a replacement for American F-16 fighter jets”. In 2019, the TAI opened its first flight office in Pakistan at the National Science and Technology Park.