Shahzad, Zulfi decline to appear before NAB

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Special Assistant to former prime minister (SAPM) Imran Khan Shahzad Akbar and ex-federal minister Zulfi Bukhari have submitted their replies to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) notices in 190 million pounds financial scandal in writing, expressing their inability to appear before the Bureau.

In his reply, Akbar has again shown his inability to appear before the NAB team in person. He has said that he has already conveyed to the Bureau thrice that he is ready to record his statement via a video link.

“I even showed willingness to record my statement at Pakistan’s high commission in the UK,” he has said, adding, “Even now I am ready to record my statement via a video link.” He has further said that he no more lives in Pakistan. “Legally, I am a UK resident. I learnt about the NAB’s notice through media,” he has said, adding, “Since there are threats to my life, I cannot share my address in the UK.”

Former special assistant has asked the NAB to send notices to him on his e-mail address. He has also mentioned raid on his brother’s home in Pakistan and his subsequent arrest. Akbar goes on to say that the NCA has never sent money to Pakistani government. “NCA has already made it clear in its press release that it is a civil settlement and not a crime,” he has said, adding,

“The NAB had been investigating the 1 Hyde Park Palace even prior to that.” Hassan Nawaz, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son, had purchased the residence in 2007 in lieu of 10.5 million pounds, and then sold it to Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik in 2016 in lieu of 42 million pounds. “The house was sold at double rates in 2016 because at that time Nawaz was the country’s prime minister,” he has said, adding, “NAB is asked to tell what is the status of that inquiry.”

Similarly, former federal minister Zulfi Bukhari, in his written reply to the NAB’s notice, has also shown his inability to appear before the investigation team in person. He has said that presently he is living abroad in connection with some business engagements. “I learnt about the NAB’s notice only today. But since I am not in Pakistan, therefore, I be given another date for my case’s hearing,” Zulfi has said. He has also asked the NAB to provide him copy of the inquiry report.