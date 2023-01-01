Kundi seeks joint roleof Judiciary, Parliament

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the swift and transparent justice system leads a country towards progress and development.

He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the High Court Bar Association, Dera held here in a private marriage hall wherein he also administered the oath of the newly elected cabinet of the association including its President Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana and General Secretary Waqar Alam. The state minister said, “A transparent judicial system leads the nations towards development.”

He said the Judiciary and the Parliament had to play a joint role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system. Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said that his party always remained a supporter of a strong and stable judicial system having public confidence in it.

He was of the view that today the country needs a swift and transparent justice system, adding, the judiciary in the world was rapidly moving forward with the help of innovation and technology and the same pattern should be followed in Pakistan.

He said the role and unity of the judiciary and the Parliament was important, adding, the PPP has always strengthened the bar and the bench as it was a must for the country’s development.

Kundi said ” The lawyers and judges of our soil played an important role in the country’s history and we should be proud of them.” He expressed the hope that the new lawyers would also follow their footprints.