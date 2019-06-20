Pakistan urges to adopt solution-oriented approach to mitigate sufferings of displaced people

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the countries hosting refugees to adopt solution-oriented approach to mitigate the sufferings of displaced people.

He was addressing a conference held in Islamabad today to commemorate the World Refugee Day.

The Minister said it is a pity that eighty-five percent of the refugees were being hosted by developing nations while developed countries are not sharing the burden despite being signatories of the UN convention on refugees.

He said Pakistan, despite not being a signatory to 1951 and the 1967 conventions and protocols of the United Nations on Refugees, has never faltered on its commitment to help refugees. He said Pakistan despite its meager resources has provided protection, food, shelter and other necessities to refugees.

The Minister also visited an Afghan settlement at I-12 Sector of Islamabad. He was received by Afghan elders and youth along with flags of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghan elders expressed gratitude to the Minister, saying it shows the incumbent government cares for the refugees.

Speaking on the occasion, SAFFRON Minister said he is visiting on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Afghan refugees.