Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record

Bengaluru (AFP): Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI record ahead of their Cricket World Cup group game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday (Match starts 0500 GMT):

Last 10 meetings

11/11/2018: Dubai – No result

26/06/2019: Birmingham – Pakistan won by 6 wickets

09/01/2023: Karachi – Pakistan won by 6 wickets

11/01/2023: Karachi – New Zealand won by 79 runs

13/01/2023: Karachi – New Zealand won by 2 wickets

27/04/2023: Rawalpindi – Pakistan won by 5 wickets

29/04/2023: Rawalpindi – Pakistan won by 7 wickets

03/05/2023: Karachi – Pakistan won by 26 runs

05/05/2023: Karachi – Pakistan won by 102 runs

07/05/2023: Karachi – New Zealand won by 47 runs

Overall

Pakistan wins: 60

New Zealand wins: 51

Tied: 1

No result: 3