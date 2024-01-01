Pakistan will never compromise on country’ sovereignty, its stance on Kashmir cause: Sherry Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice-President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day made it clear that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and will not allow India anymore to hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that India cannot wipe the eternal love for Pakistan away from Kashmiris’ hearts, adding, Modi-led government can not suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle by the dint of force.

There will be no dialogue with India until it reverts its decision of abrogating article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, adding, dialogue must be resumed from the point where it was stopped.

She criticized that Modi-led government agreed to a peaceful talk with Pakistan on every issue but unfortunately they formally denied Pakistan’s proposal to hold exclusive talks on the Kashmir issue.

However, it is clear that if India will not agree to hold a peaceful talk with Pakistan on Kashmir issue seriously, we will not be hostages at the hands of Indian government, she added.

There can not be any compromise on Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination, she added.

It is a good development that the nation, military, and political leadership are on the same page and determined to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, she highlighted.

Pakistan has become the voice of Kashmiris across the globe which is frustrating India, she added.(APP)