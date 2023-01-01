Pakistani actor Zubab Rana becomes talk of town after latest pictures, video

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prolific actor Zubab Rana’s latest video and pictures are going viral on social media.

The viral video and pictures on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram showed her flaunting elegance in a Western dress. She captioned the post with a transparent heart emoji.

Thousands of Instagram users complimented her looks with likes and comments.

Zubab Rana is a social media darling with 1.3 million Instagram. She takes to the application to post pictures and videos of herself, family moments, photoshoots and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she posted pictures of herself in an elegant red saree. The pictures of her in a pink kurta broke the internet.

Apart from being a social media darling, Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry and has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Some of her most notable performances came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, ‘Bharaas‘, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain‘, ‘Bandish‘ and ‘Mere Khudaya‘.